All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4500 Kelly Elliott Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4500 Kelly Elliott Road
Last updated April 3 2019 at 8:34 PM

4500 Kelly Elliott Road

4500 Kelly Elliott Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4500 Kelly Elliott Road, Arlington, TX 76017
Willow Bend-Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare 5 Bedroom GEM!. Huge lot with along private drive leads to perennial gardens & flowering shade trees in this retreat from the city. Enjoy the peaceful scenery from an oversized front balcony. This home features a very versatile floor plan. Open concept, with a well-designed kitchen including countertops & stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors are found throughout the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Plenty of parking space with an additional circle drive. Ready for move in ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road have any available units?
4500 Kelly Elliott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road have?
Some of 4500 Kelly Elliott Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 Kelly Elliott Road currently offering any rent specials?
4500 Kelly Elliott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 Kelly Elliott Road pet-friendly?
No, 4500 Kelly Elliott Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road offer parking?
Yes, 4500 Kelly Elliott Road offers parking.
Does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4500 Kelly Elliott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road have a pool?
No, 4500 Kelly Elliott Road does not have a pool.
Does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road have accessible units?
No, 4500 Kelly Elliott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 Kelly Elliott Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 Kelly Elliott Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ranch Three0Five
305 Ranch Dr
Arlington, TX 76018
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Parkwood Square Estates
4019 Park Square Dr
Arlington, TX 76013
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center