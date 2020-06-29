4500 Kelly Elliott Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rare 5 Bedroom GEM!. Huge lot with along private drive leads to perennial gardens & flowering shade trees in this retreat from the city. Enjoy the peaceful scenery from an oversized front balcony. This home features a very versatile floor plan. Open concept, with a well-designed kitchen including countertops & stainless steel appliances. Wood laminate floors are found throughout the main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Plenty of parking space with an additional circle drive. Ready for move in ASAP!