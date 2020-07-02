All apartments in Arlington
4331 Elliott Oaks Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4331 Elliott Oaks Dr

4331 Elliott Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4331 Elliott Oaks Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
*COMING SOON* Arlington: Beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom Southwest Arlington house - Spacious home that is sure to leave an impression. Warm and inviting four bedroom, two bathroom. The spacious kitchen has a large, double basin sink, an electric range and dishwasher. Large, fenced yard has had a fresh clean up. Covered patio. Two car garage. Full size utility room.

Near Corey Elementary, Boles J High School & Martin High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

(RLNE3708540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr have any available units?
4331 Elliott Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr have?
Some of 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Elliott Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4331 Elliott Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.

