Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean- single story home in a private cul-de-sac that has all hard surface flooring with wood plank tiles in bedrooms, updated lighting, split master living suite with huge walk-in closets, built in microwave AND more!!! Freshly painted, easy to maintain yard and move in ready!!! Secluded backyard backs up to a farm with open nature views!!! Great location just minutes to Highway 287, Interstate 20, major shopping areas and restaurants!!!