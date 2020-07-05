4302 Murwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 1ST. Beautiful home in a desirable highly rated schools! Open floor plan, spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. Roomy master suite downstairs with jetted tub Jacuzzi. Spacious bedrooms & game room upstairs. Updates in 2018: Interior paint, beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counter top in kitchen & all bathrooms, ceiling fan in all bedrooms, new plumbing fixtures, too many to list! Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Minutes from schools & shopping centers. Up to two small non-aggressive pets are allowed case by cases.