4302 Murwick Drive
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:58 AM

4302 Murwick Drive

4302 Murwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4302 Murwick Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN SEPTEMBER 1ST. Beautiful home in a desirable highly rated schools! Open floor plan, spacious family room with vaulted ceiling. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top & stainless steel appliances. Roomy master suite downstairs with jetted tub Jacuzzi. Spacious bedrooms & game room upstairs. Updates in 2018: Interior paint, beautiful laminate wood flooring throughout, granite counter top in kitchen & all bathrooms, ceiling fan in all bedrooms, new plumbing fixtures, too many to list! Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Minutes from schools & shopping centers. Up to two small non-aggressive pets are allowed case by cases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 Murwick Drive have any available units?
4302 Murwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4302 Murwick Drive have?
Some of 4302 Murwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 Murwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4302 Murwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 Murwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 Murwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4302 Murwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4302 Murwick Drive offers parking.
Does 4302 Murwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 Murwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 Murwick Drive have a pool?
No, 4302 Murwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4302 Murwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 4302 Murwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 Murwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4302 Murwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

