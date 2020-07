Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom two and half bath home that is close to Martin High school! Two living area, one with fireplace, two dining areas and an island kitchen with breakfast bar. The large gourmet kitchen boast an exotic granite countertops and SS appliances. The entire house features an oversized Italian marble flooring. Spacious master bedroom with bath that has both shower, garden tub, separate vanities and a walk in closet. Convenient Location! A must see that wont last long!!