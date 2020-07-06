All apartments in Arlington
4210 Glen Hollow Cir
Last updated December 15 2019 at 10:46 AM

4210 Glen Hollow Cir

4210 Glen Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4210 Glen Hollow Circle, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4210 Glen Hollow Cir - Property Id: 172539

secured property front and rear fenced and gated
3 bedrooms 2 baths
2 car garage
2 car garage

Appliances remain: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven & Stove

Washer & Dryer hookups available

Storage unit in rear

Renter's insurance required

Pet Friendly - Pet deposit required

Issues that I haven't addressed, that would require a handy rental person:

Front and Rear yard cleaned, not really bad but could use cutting or trimming

tape bed and paint closet in master bedroom. I will cover supplies

replace one cracked tile in master bath. Supplies onsite

resurface or replace guest bathroom chipped tub. I will cover material

clean stone fire place- unless you're ok with it. I will cover material

2 garage panels are dented and chain is off track

Minor fixes most if not all material onsite
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/172539
Property Id 172539

(RLNE5366968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir have any available units?
4210 Glen Hollow Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir have?
Some of 4210 Glen Hollow Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4210 Glen Hollow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Glen Hollow Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Glen Hollow Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Glen Hollow Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Glen Hollow Cir offers parking.
Does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Glen Hollow Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir have a pool?
No, 4210 Glen Hollow Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir have accessible units?
No, 4210 Glen Hollow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Glen Hollow Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4210 Glen Hollow Cir has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
