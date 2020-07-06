Amenities
4210 Glen Hollow Cir - Property Id: 172539
secured property front and rear fenced and gated
3 bedrooms 2 baths
2 car garage
Appliances remain: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Oven & Stove
Washer & Dryer hookups available
Storage unit in rear
Renter's insurance required
Pet Friendly - Pet deposit required
Issues that I haven't addressed, that would require a handy rental person:
Front and Rear yard cleaned, not really bad but could use cutting or trimming
tape bed and paint closet in master bedroom. I will cover supplies
replace one cracked tile in master bath. Supplies onsite
resurface or replace guest bathroom chipped tub. I will cover material
clean stone fire place- unless you're ok with it. I will cover material
2 garage panels are dented and chain is off track
Minor fixes most if not all material onsite
