420 Mcmurtry Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:39 AM

420 Mcmurtry Drive

420 Mcmurtry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Mcmurtry Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open Floor Plan. Brand new laminate wood floor, new AC, new paint, and Super Clean. Come Check it out and you won't be disappointed!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Mcmurtry Drive have any available units?
420 Mcmurtry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Mcmurtry Drive have?
Some of 420 Mcmurtry Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Mcmurtry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Mcmurtry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Mcmurtry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 420 Mcmurtry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 420 Mcmurtry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 420 Mcmurtry Drive offers parking.
Does 420 Mcmurtry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Mcmurtry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Mcmurtry Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Mcmurtry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Mcmurtry Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Mcmurtry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Mcmurtry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Mcmurtry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

