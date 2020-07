Amenities

This beautiful open concept home is located on a corner lot . The large living room offers a wood burning fire place and has a power outlet on the mantel for a TV. Master bath offers 2 sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and large walk in closet. Large open kitchen offers cook top, dual sinks, built in microwave, water line for your refrigerator, large walk in pantry and breakfast bar. This is a very nice home at a great price hurry and apply today will not last long!