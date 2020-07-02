All apartments in Arlington
4111 Lorraine Dr

4111 Lorraine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Lorraine Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This beautiful 4-3-2 home located in Arlington, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful brick fireplace with wooden mantle. Kitchen features richly stained cabinets, neutral colored counter tops and built in pantry. Spacious master bedroom and bathroom with a dual single sink vanities, separate shower and soaking tub. Home has plenty of space for entertaining with formal living, dining room and sits on almost a half-acre. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializedfortworth.com

* Shed is not for tenant use.*

https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4111-lorraine-dr

Anson Wheat, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
972-200-3780

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/4111-lorraine-dr ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Lorraine Dr have any available units?
4111 Lorraine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4111 Lorraine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Lorraine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Lorraine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4111 Lorraine Dr offer parking?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4111 Lorraine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Lorraine Dr have a pool?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Lorraine Dr have accessible units?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Lorraine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4111 Lorraine Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4111 Lorraine Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

