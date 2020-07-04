All apartments in Arlington
4109 Orchard Hill Drive
4109 Orchard Hill Drive

4109 Orchard Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4109 Orchard Hill Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,430 sqft, 2 story home in Arlington! Beautiful dark wood floors down. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen with dark brown cabinets and granite counter tops! Living room off of kitchen with brick fireplace! Large master bedroom with master suite! Granite counter tops and white cabinets in bathrooms. Backyard with wood deck, great for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive have any available units?
4109 Orchard Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive have?
Some of 4109 Orchard Hill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 Orchard Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4109 Orchard Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 Orchard Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4109 Orchard Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 4109 Orchard Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4109 Orchard Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 4109 Orchard Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 4109 Orchard Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 Orchard Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4109 Orchard Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

