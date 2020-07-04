4109 Orchard Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,430 sqft, 2 story home in Arlington! Beautiful dark wood floors down. Formal living and dining rooms. Kitchen with dark brown cabinets and granite counter tops! Living room off of kitchen with brick fireplace! Large master bedroom with master suite! Granite counter tops and white cabinets in bathrooms. Backyard with wood deck, great for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price than what is posted on our website (www.openhousepm.com), it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.