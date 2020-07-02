All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 406 North Oak Street - 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
406 North Oak Street - 6
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM

406 North Oak Street - 6

406 N Oak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

406 N Oak St, Arlington, TX 76011
Old Town

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
North Oak Lofts Apartment loacted on 406 N. Oak St, Arlington. North Oak Lofts Apartment located near all of Arlington's best attractions, including the Ball Park at Arlington, The Cowboys Stadium and Six Flags! Walking distance to UTA. Come and enjoy a peaceful neighborhood-style living.
North Oak Lofts Apartment is in a walking distance to UTA and it is a secure, quite, and lovely community.

It is also located near major sports and entertainment venues like Cowboys Stadium and Rangers Ballpark.

Easy access to I-30 and Hwy 360 keeps the whole Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolis available.

Please call to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 have any available units?
406 North Oak Street - 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 406 North Oak Street - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
406 North Oak Street - 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 North Oak Street - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 406 North Oak Street - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 406 North Oak Street - 6 offers parking.
Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 North Oak Street - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 have a pool?
No, 406 North Oak Street - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 have accessible units?
No, 406 North Oak Street - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 North Oak Street - 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 North Oak Street - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 North Oak Street - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Heritage Park
1108 Wynncrest Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Stadium 700
700 E Randol Mill Rd
Arlington, TX 76011
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center