406 North Oak Street - 6

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

North Oak Lofts Apartment loacted on 406 N. Oak St, Arlington. North Oak Lofts Apartment located near all of Arlington's best attractions, including the Ball Park at Arlington, The Cowboys Stadium and Six Flags! Walking distance to UTA. Come and enjoy a peaceful neighborhood-style living.

North Oak Lofts Apartment is a secure, quite, and lovely community.



It is also located near major sports and entertainment venues like Cowboys Stadium and Rangers Ballpark.



Easy access to I-30 and Hwy 360 keeps the whole Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolis available.



