Last updated August 10 2019 at 6:49 AM

4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road

4006 West Pleasant Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4006 West Pleasant Ridge Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Beautifully appointed property. Mature trees create charming drive-up. A light-filled entry welcomes you with grand staircase & leads past a Study with french doors, plantation shutters & built-ins. Extensive wood floors unite an open floorplan. Cased windows & crown moldings are sure to impress. The gourmet island kitchen is well appointed with granite counters, SS appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop & is open to the breakfast nook. The living room has built-ins & is anchored by a mantled gas log Fireplace. Master suite has dual vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower & large closet. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs along with a Game-room. Covered back patio has views of the large backyard. Modern efficiencies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road have any available units?
4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road have?
Some of 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

