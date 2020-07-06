4006 W Pleasant Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully appointed property. Mature trees create charming drive-up. A light-filled entry welcomes you with grand staircase & leads past a Study with french doors, plantation shutters & built-ins. Extensive wood floors unite an open floorplan. Cased windows & crown moldings are sure to impress. The gourmet island kitchen is well appointed with granite counters, SS appliances, double ovens, gas cooktop & is open to the breakfast nook. The living room has built-ins & is anchored by a mantled gas log Fireplace. Master suite has dual vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower & large closet. Secondary bedrooms are upstairs along with a Game-room. Covered back patio has views of the large backyard. Modern efficiencies.