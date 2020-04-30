4005 Rose Spirit Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

VACANT AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Gracious living in Viridian Village, just a short walk to lake. Opulent details throughout this light and bright home. You will appreciate the quality of the wood floors and architectural features, crisp granite, and stone FP. Open and comfortable, with kitchen and family room adjacent. Large granite island between the rooms offers social seating for family and entertaining, with a grand view through tall windows to the covered porch and yard. Secondary bedroom and full bath on first floor make this a great choice for family members who can’t go upstairs easily. Study on ground floor is great multi-purpose space.