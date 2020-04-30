All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4005 Rose Spirit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4005 Rose Spirit Street
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:50 AM

4005 Rose Spirit Street

4005 Rose Spirit St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4005 Rose Spirit St, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
VACANT AND FRESHLY PAINTED! Gracious living in Viridian Village, just a short walk to lake. Opulent details throughout this light and bright home. You will appreciate the quality of the wood floors and architectural features, crisp granite, and stone FP. Open and comfortable, with kitchen and family room adjacent. Large granite island between the rooms offers social seating for family and entertaining, with a grand view through tall windows to the covered porch and yard. Secondary bedroom and full bath on first floor make this a great choice for family members who can’t go upstairs easily. Study on ground floor is great multi-purpose space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Rose Spirit Street have any available units?
4005 Rose Spirit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Rose Spirit Street have?
Some of 4005 Rose Spirit Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Rose Spirit Street currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Rose Spirit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Rose Spirit Street pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Rose Spirit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4005 Rose Spirit Street offer parking?
No, 4005 Rose Spirit Street does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Rose Spirit Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4005 Rose Spirit Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Rose Spirit Street have a pool?
No, 4005 Rose Spirit Street does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Rose Spirit Street have accessible units?
No, 4005 Rose Spirit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Rose Spirit Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Rose Spirit Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterdance I & II
400 E Pioneer Parkway
Arlington, TX 76010
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center