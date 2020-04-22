All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

4002 Cottage Park Court

4002 Cottage Park Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Cottage Park Ct, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
JUST UPDATED 3/2.5/2 CORNER duplex/townhouse Cathedral Ceilings lots of windows and sunlight, new vinyl plank flooring ALL new Carpet, NEW GRANITE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS!!!! large yard, corner fireplace, 2.5 baths, full size laundry area with plenty of cabinets. Fresh paint and ready for move in!
Follow the RENTLY.com ad to VIEW the home.
AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE! MUST TURN IN ALL DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO BE A COMPLETE APPLICATION!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4002 Cottage Park Court have any available units?
4002 Cottage Park Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4002 Cottage Park Court have?
Some of 4002 Cottage Park Court's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Cottage Park Court currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Cottage Park Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4002 Cottage Park Court pet-friendly?
No, 4002 Cottage Park Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4002 Cottage Park Court offer parking?
No, 4002 Cottage Park Court does not offer parking.
Does 4002 Cottage Park Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4002 Cottage Park Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4002 Cottage Park Court have a pool?
No, 4002 Cottage Park Court does not have a pool.
Does 4002 Cottage Park Court have accessible units?
No, 4002 Cottage Park Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4002 Cottage Park Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4002 Cottage Park Court does not have units with dishwashers.

