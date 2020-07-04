All apartments in Arlington
3910 Canton Jade Way
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:47 PM

3910 Canton Jade Way

3910 Canton Jade Way · No Longer Available
Location

3910 Canton Jade Way, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BED*2.1 Bath*2 car garage! Gorgeous Floors! Trendy marble subway tile in half bath. Open Floor Plan! Massive Breakfast Bar in Kitchen! Under mounted sink. Walk in Pantry with etched glass door. Spacious Great Room! Large Dining with Designer Tile Wall and Plate Rack. Huge Master Bedroom with OVERSIZED MASTER SHOWER! Dual Sinks. Well Landscaped! Cozy patio off dining area! Great Location! Coveted HEB Schools.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 Canton Jade Way have any available units?
3910 Canton Jade Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 Canton Jade Way have?
Some of 3910 Canton Jade Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 Canton Jade Way currently offering any rent specials?
3910 Canton Jade Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 Canton Jade Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3910 Canton Jade Way is pet friendly.
Does 3910 Canton Jade Way offer parking?
Yes, 3910 Canton Jade Way offers parking.
Does 3910 Canton Jade Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3910 Canton Jade Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 Canton Jade Way have a pool?
No, 3910 Canton Jade Way does not have a pool.
Does 3910 Canton Jade Way have accessible units?
No, 3910 Canton Jade Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 Canton Jade Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3910 Canton Jade Way does not have units with dishwashers.

