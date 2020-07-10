3809 Scenic Forest Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access

Beautiful home in a quiet, tree covered neighborhood near Lake Arlington. Featuring a large backyard and patio this home is located near parks, libraries, shopping and is zoned to attend some of the best schools. This home has been updated with energy efficient features such as a Nest thermostat, in attic radiant barrier, double pane windows and low maintenance landscaping with native plants. The split bedroom floor plan boasts a spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closets. The large living room features a beautiful fireplace and mantle. Additional updates include ceiling fans, stone countertops, stainless appliances, new shower heads, Wi-Fi garage door and coffee bar.