Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
3809 Scenic Forest Trail
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:47 AM

3809 Scenic Forest Trail

3809 Scenic Forest Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Scenic Forest Trail, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful home in a quiet, tree covered neighborhood near Lake Arlington. Featuring a large backyard and patio this home is located near parks, libraries, shopping and is zoned to attend some of the best schools. This home has been updated with energy efficient features such as a Nest thermostat, in attic radiant barrier, double pane windows and low maintenance landscaping with native plants. The split bedroom floor plan boasts a spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom with dual sinks and walk-in closets. The large living room features a beautiful fireplace and mantle. Additional updates include ceiling fans, stone countertops, stainless appliances, new shower heads, Wi-Fi garage door and coffee bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail have any available units?
3809 Scenic Forest Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail have?
Some of 3809 Scenic Forest Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Scenic Forest Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Scenic Forest Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Scenic Forest Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Scenic Forest Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Scenic Forest Trail offers parking.
Does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Scenic Forest Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail have a pool?
No, 3809 Scenic Forest Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail have accessible units?
No, 3809 Scenic Forest Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Scenic Forest Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Scenic Forest Trail has units with dishwashers.

