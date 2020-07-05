3809 Helmsford Drive

Amenities

Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with extra exterior parking for boat or RV. Feeds directly to Ditto, Young and Martin within Arlington Schools. This updated home offers an open layout with large living and dining space and good size bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen becomes the center part of the home with granite and the island while still open to the outdoor living, living and dining areas. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. The outdoor backyard area with 2 storage sheds is what you will love about this home. Tree cover create the privacy you want, small yard and large outdoor entertaining area make this home feel so much larger. Apply at frontrec .com