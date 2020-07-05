All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:17 AM

3809 Helmsford Drive

3809 Helmsford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3809 Helmsford Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage with extra exterior parking for boat or RV. Feeds directly to Ditto, Young and Martin within Arlington Schools. This updated home offers an open layout with large living and dining space and good size bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen becomes the center part of the home with granite and the island while still open to the outdoor living, living and dining areas. Master suite has 2 walk-in closets, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. The outdoor backyard area with 2 storage sheds is what you will love about this home. Tree cover create the privacy you want, small yard and large outdoor entertaining area make this home feel so much larger. Apply at frontrec .com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Helmsford Drive have any available units?
3809 Helmsford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Helmsford Drive have?
Some of 3809 Helmsford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Helmsford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Helmsford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Helmsford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Helmsford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3809 Helmsford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Helmsford Drive offers parking.
Does 3809 Helmsford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Helmsford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Helmsford Drive have a pool?
No, 3809 Helmsford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Helmsford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3809 Helmsford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Helmsford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 Helmsford Drive has units with dishwashers.

