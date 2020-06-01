3809 Farmingdale Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Beautiful remodeled home with full basement giving this home a total of 6 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Kitchen offers all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances & coffee bar with farmhouse sink a large pantry, with granite counter tops equipped with glass back splash. The home offers a large living area with fireplace 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large living, additional storage with full size laundry room downstairs with additional living room, 3 bedrooms walk in closets with a complete full size bathroom. Amazing upgrades with great layout!