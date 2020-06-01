3809 Farmingdale Drive

Amenities
Beautiful remodeled home with full basement giving this home a total of 6 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Kitchen offers all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances & coffee bar with farmhouse sink a large pantry, with granite counter tops equipped with glass back splash. The home offers a large living area with fireplace 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large living, additional storage with full size laundry room downstairs with additional living room, 3 bedrooms walk in closets with a complete full size bathroom. Amazing upgrades with great layout!