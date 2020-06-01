All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
3809 Farmingdale Drive
3809 Farmingdale Drive

3809 Farmingdale Drive
Location

3809 Farmingdale Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful remodeled home with full basement giving this home a total of 6 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Kitchen offers all new cabinets, stainless steel appliances & coffee bar with farmhouse sink a large pantry, with granite counter tops equipped with glass back splash. The home offers a large living area with fireplace 3 bedrooms upstairs. Large living, additional storage with full size laundry room downstairs with additional living room, 3 bedrooms walk in closets with a complete full size bathroom. Amazing upgrades with great layout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 Farmingdale Drive have any available units?
3809 Farmingdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 Farmingdale Drive have?
Some of 3809 Farmingdale Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 Farmingdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3809 Farmingdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 Farmingdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3809 Farmingdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3809 Farmingdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3809 Farmingdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3809 Farmingdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 Farmingdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 Farmingdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3809 Farmingdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3809 Farmingdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3809 Farmingdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 Farmingdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 Farmingdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

