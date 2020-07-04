3706 Waycross Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Lovely one-story home on a cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood. Four bedrooms and 3 full baths. One of the rooms has a separate entrance and would make an excellent mother-in-law suite. The kitchen has abundant cabinets and updated granite countertops. The back yard oasis includes a diving pool and spa, plus a patio space perfect for entertaining. This is a pet-friendly propertyDon't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.