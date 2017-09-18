All apartments in Arlington
3608 Palomino Drive

3608 Palomino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3608 Palomino Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move in ready. Great School District. Lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home in highly desirable SW Arlington neighborhood. Newly upgraded features includes Laminate floors in the living areas and Tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Formal dining and Fire place. 2017 new roof. New fan and lighting. This home has been freshly painted inside and out and lots of closet space. Near I-20, Parks Mall, Highland and UTA. Refrigerator provided. Please, use TAR Application Form, app fee is $45 per adult. Application Fee is Non Refundable. App fee can be paid using Zelle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 Palomino Drive have any available units?
3608 Palomino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 Palomino Drive have?
Some of 3608 Palomino Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 Palomino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 Palomino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 Palomino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3608 Palomino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3608 Palomino Drive offer parking?
No, 3608 Palomino Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3608 Palomino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 Palomino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 Palomino Drive have a pool?
No, 3608 Palomino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3608 Palomino Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 Palomino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 Palomino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3608 Palomino Drive has units with dishwashers.

