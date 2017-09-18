3608 Palomino Drive

Amenities

Move in ready. Great School District. Lovely 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home in highly desirable SW Arlington neighborhood. Newly upgraded features includes Laminate floors in the living areas and Tile in Kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Formal dining and Fire place. 2017 new roof. New fan and lighting. This home has been freshly painted inside and out and lots of closet space. Near I-20, Parks Mall, Highland and UTA. Refrigerator provided. Please, use TAR Application Form, app fee is $45 per adult. Application Fee is Non Refundable. App fee can be paid using Zelle.