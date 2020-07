Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Clean and cozy 3-2-2 in South Arlington location near The Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands! Home has newer carpet, tile, and wood laminate floors. Spacious kitchen that opens up into a large living room with beautiful stone wood burning corner fireplace. New paint throughout! Also a large backyard with plenty of grass, mature trees, and a patio! This home is priced to sell and won't last long!



All square footage is based on tax records and is approximate.