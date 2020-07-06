All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
3510 Biscay Drive
3510 Biscay Drive

3510 Biscay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3510 Biscay Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Brand New Floors, updated bathrooms, Fridge AND W/D included, plus the shed in the back make this a gem to live in. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to apply online via Renters Warehouse, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 Biscay Drive have any available units?
3510 Biscay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 3510 Biscay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3510 Biscay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 Biscay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 Biscay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3510 Biscay Drive offer parking?
No, 3510 Biscay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3510 Biscay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 Biscay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 Biscay Drive have a pool?
No, 3510 Biscay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3510 Biscay Drive have accessible units?
No, 3510 Biscay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 Biscay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 Biscay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3510 Biscay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3510 Biscay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

