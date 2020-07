Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Half off first full month's rent! Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with large wooden deck for entertaining, storage building, updated features. Martin High School District. Walking distance to Martin High School and Young Junior High. Easy commute to 287 and I-20. Superb property. You will not be disappointed. No pets, please. All applicants 18 and older must complete an application. $35 application fee per person 18 and older.