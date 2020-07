Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Open Floor Plan in Mansfield ISD offers a private retreat with full bath and its own living area, perfect for a teenager or as a mother-in-law suite. 4 Beds, 3 Full Baths, 3 Living Areas, 2 Dining on a QUIET Cul-De-Sac! Wow! What more could you ask for? Extra tall ceilings. Master bed offers separate sitting area, and bath has separate shower, jetted garden tub, double vanities, and a large walk-in closet. Come See this BEAUTY!