Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY HOME. Newly remodeled home on an oversized corner lot. This home features New flooring, fresh paint, New ceiling fans in every room, new bathroom vanities. Call to schedule an appointment today it will not be on the market long. Call for more information regarding qualifications and pets.