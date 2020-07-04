All apartments in Arlington
3205 Woodford Drive
3205 Woodford Drive

3205 Woodford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3205 Woodford Drive, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Home has been renovated! New kitchen, guest and master bath, new lighting. LOOKING FOR A LARGE HOME WITH GORGEOUS MATURE TREES? This is it! View of Woodland West lake from front. Well kept home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car garage! This home has large bedrooms, 2 dining areas, 2 living areas, brick hearth fireplace, stylish kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Downstairs, there is a flex space that could be office, 5th bedroom or extra living. Large game room and media room upstairs! The landscaping and trees are absolutely beautiful! The exterior paint is fresh, newer AC unit, storage building, room to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3205 Woodford Drive have any available units?
3205 Woodford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Woodford Drive have?
Some of 3205 Woodford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Woodford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Woodford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Woodford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Woodford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 3205 Woodford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Woodford Drive offers parking.
Does 3205 Woodford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Woodford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Woodford Drive have a pool?
No, 3205 Woodford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Woodford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3205 Woodford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Woodford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Woodford Drive has units with dishwashers.

