3205 Woodford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Home has been renovated! New kitchen, guest and master bath, new lighting. LOOKING FOR A LARGE HOME WITH GORGEOUS MATURE TREES? This is it! View of Woodland West lake from front. Well kept home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car garage! This home has large bedrooms, 2 dining areas, 2 living areas, brick hearth fireplace, stylish kitchen with plenty of cabinets. Downstairs, there is a flex space that could be office, 5th bedroom or extra living. Large game room and media room upstairs! The landscaping and trees are absolutely beautiful! The exterior paint is fresh, newer AC unit, storage building, room to entertain.