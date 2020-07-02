This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have any available units?
2909 Daniel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Daniel Dr have?
Some of 2909 Daniel Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Daniel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Daniel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Daniel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Daniel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Daniel Dr offers parking.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Daniel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have a pool?
No, 2909 Daniel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2909 Daniel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Daniel Dr has units with dishwashers.
