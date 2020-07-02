All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2909 Daniel Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2909 Daniel Dr
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:46 AM

2909 Daniel Dr

2909 Daniel Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2909 Daniel Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Arlington has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Daniel Dr have any available units?
2909 Daniel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2909 Daniel Dr have?
Some of 2909 Daniel Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2909 Daniel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Daniel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Daniel Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Daniel Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2909 Daniel Dr offers parking.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Daniel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have a pool?
No, 2909 Daniel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2909 Daniel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Daniel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2909 Daniel Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Autumnwood
2409 Fallwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Equinox
2420 E Abram St
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center