2908 David Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Traditional in Established West Arlington Neighborhood! Character throughout! Parquet flooring in bedrooms. Formal dining room. Large living area open to kitchen. Master suite with private bathroom. Large front and backyards with sprinkler system. Backyard features two, large sheds with landscaping. 2 car garage. Great location! Close to Lake Arlington, Pantego, and Dalworthington Gardens. Provides quick access to 820, 30. Secluded neighborhood, but close proximity to restaurants, parks, and more.