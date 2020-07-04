All apartments in Arlington
2908 David Lane

2908 David Lane
Location

2908 David Lane, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Traditional in Established West Arlington Neighborhood! Character throughout! Parquet flooring in bedrooms. Formal dining room. Large living area open to kitchen. Master suite with private bathroom. Large front and backyards with sprinkler system. Backyard features two, large sheds with landscaping. 2 car garage. Great location! Close to Lake Arlington, Pantego, and Dalworthington Gardens. Provides quick access to 820, 30. Secluded neighborhood, but close proximity to restaurants, parks, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2908 David Lane have any available units?
2908 David Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2908 David Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2908 David Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2908 David Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2908 David Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2908 David Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2908 David Lane offers parking.
Does 2908 David Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2908 David Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2908 David Lane have a pool?
No, 2908 David Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2908 David Lane have accessible units?
No, 2908 David Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2908 David Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2908 David Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2908 David Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2908 David Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

