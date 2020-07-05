2804 Glen Hollow Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Arlington. Amenities included: dishwasher, ceramic tile floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer connection. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Very unique property. The 2nd living area has the feel of a ski lodge or cabin at the lake with an abundance of natural wood with wet bar. Master bath is one of a kind with a large stained glass panel. More cabinets and storage than you can imagine!

Date Available: Feb 17th 2020. $2,750/month rent. $2,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cindy at 817-905-9418 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.