Arlington, TX
2804 Glen Hollow Cir
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:19 AM

2804 Glen Hollow Cir

2804 Glen Hollow Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Glen Hollow Circle, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Arlington. Amenities included: dishwasher, ceramic tile floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer connection. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Very unique property. The 2nd living area has the feel of a ski lodge or cabin at the lake with an abundance of natural wood with wet bar. Master bath is one of a kind with a large stained glass panel. More cabinets and storage than you can imagine!
Date Available: Feb 17th 2020. $2,750/month rent. $2,750 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cindy at 817-905-9418 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir have any available units?
2804 Glen Hollow Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir have?
Some of 2804 Glen Hollow Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Glen Hollow Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Glen Hollow Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Glen Hollow Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Glen Hollow Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Glen Hollow Cir offers parking.
Does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2804 Glen Hollow Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir have a pool?
No, 2804 Glen Hollow Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir have accessible units?
No, 2804 Glen Hollow Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Glen Hollow Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Glen Hollow Cir has units with dishwashers.

