Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:26 PM

2730 Silver Creek Drive

2730 Silver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Silver Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Perfectly placed 1 bedroom condo in a gated community! Updated and renovation on the electric fireplace facade, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, whirlpool refrigerator to stay as well as a brand new Washer and Dryer. Perfectly sized dinning area, living room and master bedroom. Updated and upgraded bathroom with granite counter tops, step in shower with seat and a luxurious shower head. Water and trash is included the only thing you will need to set up is electric! 2 community pools. 1 designated covered parking space the rest is unassigned open uncovered parking. Located close to Whole Foods, River Legacy Parks, the Viridian development and so much more! Apply online today and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 Silver Creek Drive have any available units?
2730 Silver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 Silver Creek Drive have?
Some of 2730 Silver Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 Silver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Silver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Silver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Silver Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2730 Silver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Silver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2730 Silver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2730 Silver Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Silver Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2730 Silver Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2730 Silver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2730 Silver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Silver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 Silver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

