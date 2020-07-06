2730 Silver Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Perfectly placed 1 bedroom condo in a gated community! Updated and renovation on the electric fireplace facade, all stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, whirlpool refrigerator to stay as well as a brand new Washer and Dryer. Perfectly sized dinning area, living room and master bedroom. Updated and upgraded bathroom with granite counter tops, step in shower with seat and a luxurious shower head. Water and trash is included the only thing you will need to set up is electric! 2 community pools. 1 designated covered parking space the rest is unassigned open uncovered parking. Located close to Whole Foods, River Legacy Parks, the Viridian development and so much more! Apply online today and move in tomorrow!