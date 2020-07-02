2725 Petersburg Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Property's actual address is 2727 Petersburg. Home is the one on the right hand side this is a duplex. New granite countertops throughout. New wall tile in the bathrooms. New landscaping outside. New paint throughout the home. New undermount sink and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. New bathroom mirrors. Tile throughout. Covered parking and large backyard. Updated!