Property's actual address is 2727 Petersburg. Home is the one on the right hand side this is a duplex. New granite countertops throughout. New wall tile in the bathrooms. New landscaping outside. New paint throughout the home. New undermount sink and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. New bathroom mirrors. Tile throughout. Covered parking and large backyard. Updated!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2725 Petersburg Drive have?
Some of 2725 Petersburg Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
