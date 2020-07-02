All apartments in Arlington
2725 Petersburg Drive
2725 Petersburg Drive

2725 Petersburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Petersburg Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Property's actual address is 2727 Petersburg. Home is the one on the right hand side this is a duplex. New granite countertops throughout. New wall tile in the bathrooms. New landscaping outside. New paint throughout the home. New undermount sink and subway tile backsplash in kitchen. New bathroom mirrors. Tile throughout. Covered parking and large backyard. Updated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Petersburg Drive have any available units?
2725 Petersburg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Petersburg Drive have?
Some of 2725 Petersburg Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Petersburg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Petersburg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Petersburg Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Petersburg Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2725 Petersburg Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Petersburg Drive offers parking.
Does 2725 Petersburg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Petersburg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Petersburg Drive have a pool?
No, 2725 Petersburg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Petersburg Drive have accessible units?
No, 2725 Petersburg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Petersburg Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Petersburg Drive has units with dishwashers.

