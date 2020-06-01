Rent Calculator
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:45 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2709 Partridge Avenue
2709 Partridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2709 Partridge Avenue, Arlington, TX 76017
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in desirable Arlington for lease!
WE WILL HAVE A GROUP SHOWING FROM 2 to 4 ON SUNDAY April 7 2019 FOR ANYONE WHO DOES NOT HAVE AN AGENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Partridge Avenue have any available units?
2709 Partridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2709 Partridge Avenue have?
Some of 2709 Partridge Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2709 Partridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Partridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Partridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Partridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2709 Partridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Partridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 2709 Partridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Partridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Partridge Avenue have a pool?
No, 2709 Partridge Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Partridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2709 Partridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Partridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Partridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.
