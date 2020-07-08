2707 Burnwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Executive home located in one of the most desirable areas of Arlington. Almost a total update including wood flooring, tile, upgraded appliances, granite counter tops and much more. Lots of built-ins and storage, walk-in closets in all the spacious bedrooms and a split master that has a custom shower you are going to love! Inviting pool is perfect to get your summer started right and there is an abundance of parking as well. Electric gate for added privacy and a home that is totally move-in ready! The pool service is included in the rent.