/
Arlington, TX
/
2707 Burnwood Court
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:46 PM

2707 Burnwood Court

2707 Burnwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2707 Burnwood Court, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Executive home located in one of the most desirable areas of Arlington. Almost a total update including wood flooring, tile, upgraded appliances, granite counter tops and much more. Lots of built-ins and storage, walk-in closets in all the spacious bedrooms and a split master that has a custom shower you are going to love! Inviting pool is perfect to get your summer started right and there is an abundance of parking as well. Electric gate for added privacy and a home that is totally move-in ready! The pool service is included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2707 Burnwood Court have any available units?
2707 Burnwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2707 Burnwood Court have?
Some of 2707 Burnwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2707 Burnwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Burnwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Burnwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Burnwood Court is not pet friendly.
Does 2707 Burnwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2707 Burnwood Court offers parking.
Does 2707 Burnwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Burnwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Burnwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 2707 Burnwood Court has a pool.
Does 2707 Burnwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2707 Burnwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Burnwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2707 Burnwood Court has units with dishwashers.

