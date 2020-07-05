All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2700 Silver Creek Drive

2700 Silver Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Silver Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
This spacious condo has been updated with ceramic tile, new carpet, and fresh paint. Unit has fireplace, balcony, vaulted ceilings, and wet bar. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Gated community offers 2 pools and 2 hot tubs and use of club house. Great location across from River Legacy Park. Second floor location for increased security and Gated access. Assigned parking. Pets may be considered. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Silver Creek Drive have any available units?
2700 Silver Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Silver Creek Drive have?
Some of 2700 Silver Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Silver Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Silver Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Silver Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Silver Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Silver Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Silver Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2700 Silver Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2700 Silver Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Silver Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Silver Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2700 Silver Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Silver Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Silver Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Silver Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

