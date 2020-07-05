2700 Silver Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool hot tub

This spacious condo has been updated with ceramic tile, new carpet, and fresh paint. Unit has fireplace, balcony, vaulted ceilings, and wet bar. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Gated community offers 2 pools and 2 hot tubs and use of club house. Great location across from River Legacy Park. Second floor location for increased security and Gated access. Assigned parking. Pets may be considered. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in the state of Texas. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all information.