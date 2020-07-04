2610 Greenwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool table

Beautiful Custom Updated home in established neighborhood! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car w Oversized parking on the side of house for RV or Boat Parking, large open living area, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous stained wood cabinets offer tons of storage, granite countertops, gas cooktop, custom trim and lots of built-in’s throughout the house for convenient storage, wood flooring, ceramic in kitchen and bathrooms, huge gameroom or second living rm with pool table and dry bar that’s perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with friends. Fenced backyard, storage building and covered rear patio. Master suite features built-in’s and bath w large shower and walk-in closet. Pride of Ownership Shows!