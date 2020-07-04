All apartments in Arlington
Last updated August 28 2019 at 11:08 PM

2610 Greenwood Lane

2610 Greenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Greenwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76013
Woodland West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool table
Beautiful Custom Updated home in established neighborhood! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Car w Oversized parking on the side of house for RV or Boat Parking, large open living area, kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gorgeous stained wood cabinets offer tons of storage, granite countertops, gas cooktop, custom trim and lots of built-in’s throughout the house for convenient storage, wood flooring, ceramic in kitchen and bathrooms, huge gameroom or second living rm with pool table and dry bar that’s perfect for entertaining or just relaxing with friends. Fenced backyard, storage building and covered rear patio. Master suite features built-in’s and bath w large shower and walk-in closet. Pride of Ownership Shows!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Greenwood Lane have any available units?
2610 Greenwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2610 Greenwood Lane have?
Some of 2610 Greenwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Greenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Greenwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Greenwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Greenwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2610 Greenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Greenwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2610 Greenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Greenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Greenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2610 Greenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Greenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2610 Greenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Greenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Greenwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

