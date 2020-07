Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Cute and cozy floor plan in Martin High School zoning with a very nice corner home site. Priced at market average so this one won't last. Fresh make ready with new flooring, new paint, new bathroom remodels, and new granite counter tops in the kitchen... this one won't last long. Apply at https://dfwforrent.managebuilding.com/

Single Family Detached Home For Lease, 12 month lease required.