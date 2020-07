Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Just refurbished with granite counter tops in kitchen and baths, wood look allure flooring. Freshly painted inside.

High ceiling in living room with brick wood burning fireplace. Big backyard with workshop and covered patio.

Side entry garage and large oak trees in yard. Agents see Rental Criteria form uploaded in MLS for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.