Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill

Nice home in a convenient location. Home offers 2 car garage, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, breakfast nook, spacious living room and large backyard with storage shed. Wood burning fire place for a cozy night in by the fire. Enjoy the extended covered back patio on a beautiful day with a cold beverage of your choice or enjoy an evening outdoors and have a BBQ with family and friends. Easy access to 360 with plenty of places to shop and dine.