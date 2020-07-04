2445 Stadium Plaza

Amenities

Get a Rustic Ranch House feel in the Heart of Arlington, Tx. Just over 1 mile North of Texas Stadium and the Arlington Entertainment District sits this stunning 4 Bed/4 Bath Gem. 2 Studies, 2 Kitchens, 2 Fridges, a Warehouse Garage, TV Mounts in all bedrooms, an Installed Surround Sound system, fully Hard Wired Internet, an Alarm System (Owner Pays Monitering until Oct 1st, 2020), Lawn Maintened by Owner, Pest Control Maintained by Owner, Exterior Security Cameras Installed, RV Slab and Connections with Double Gate, Irrigation System with Controls, Time controlled Exterior lights, an Irrigation system connected to a water well in the Front yard by the Windmill. Ample Parking for days for prime entertaining. No Smoking and No Pets. RENT: $3395.00/month, 3,995 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. There is a video walkthrough of this property per request as well. If you see this property listed for less than the $3395/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.