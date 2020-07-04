All apartments in Arlington
2445 Stadium Plaza
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:34 PM

2445 Stadium Plaza

2445 Stadium Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Stadium Pl, Arlington, TX 76006

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
alarm system
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Get a Rustic Ranch House feel in the Heart of Arlington, Tx. Just over 1 mile North of Texas Stadium and the Arlington Entertainment District sits this stunning 4 Bed/4 Bath Gem. 2 Studies, 2 Kitchens, 2 Fridges, a Warehouse Garage, TV Mounts in all bedrooms, an Installed Surround Sound system, fully Hard Wired Internet, an Alarm System (Owner Pays Monitering until Oct 1st, 2020), Lawn Maintened by Owner, Pest Control Maintained by Owner, Exterior Security Cameras Installed, RV Slab and Connections with Double Gate, Irrigation System with Controls, Time controlled Exterior lights, an Irrigation system connected to a water well in the Front yard by the Windmill. Ample Parking for days for prime entertaining. No Smoking and No Pets. RENT: $3395.00/month, 3,995 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy via text/email. There is a video walkthrough of this property per request as well. If you see this property listed for less than the $3395/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Stadium Plaza have any available units?
2445 Stadium Plaza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 Stadium Plaza have?
Some of 2445 Stadium Plaza's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and alarm system. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Stadium Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Stadium Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Stadium Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, 2445 Stadium Plaza is pet friendly.
Does 2445 Stadium Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 2445 Stadium Plaza offers parking.
Does 2445 Stadium Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2445 Stadium Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Stadium Plaza have a pool?
No, 2445 Stadium Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 2445 Stadium Plaza have accessible units?
No, 2445 Stadium Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Stadium Plaza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Stadium Plaza does not have units with dishwashers.

