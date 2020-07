Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming recently renovated Ranch style home. Very sleek and modern interior details with lots of kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops. Additional room in the back of the home that could be used as storage room or a den. This house does not have a gated or private yard ,it is open and visible to the street. The owner may make an exception to allow a small pet under 15 lbs,this is at the sole discretion of the owner and with a $ 500 pet deposit.Correct room dimensions coming soon