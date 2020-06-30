2415 Courtland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

BEAUTIFUL AUTOMATED SMART HOME WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO WIMBLEDON PARK - Two giant Live Oak trees in the front yard - welcome you to your beautiful home located on a very quiet street, which dead-ends into Wimbledon Park. Walking through the front door, you stroll from the entry hall into a plush open family area with polished wood flooring and vaulted ceiling. The breakfast area is bordered by a whole wall of upper and lower cabinets with a part desk area containing USB ports for your convenience. Soft closing Kitchen drawers & cabinets. Master Bedroom includes a very large, 2 door walk-in closet. Quick access to I-20, Kroger, Parks Mall, and Arlington Highlands - 3 to 5 minutes.



* Automated Smart-Home devices include exterior cameras and a security system.



* 200 Megabit WIFI Internet and Weekly Lawn Service are included in the lease.



* The property is centered on a plush, over-sized lot - with a Smart Sprinkler System for a great lawn with Water Conservation Attributes.



* RumCo Properties 4, LLC owns and manages this magnificent property. For more information or to complete a leasing application go to: Rumcoproperties.com



(RLNE5454741)