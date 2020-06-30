All apartments in Arlington
2415 Courtland Drive

2415 Courtland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Courtland Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
BEAUTIFUL AUTOMATED SMART HOME WITH DIRECT ACCESS TO WIMBLEDON PARK - Two giant Live Oak trees in the front yard - welcome you to your beautiful home located on a very quiet street, which dead-ends into Wimbledon Park. Walking through the front door, you stroll from the entry hall into a plush open family area with polished wood flooring and vaulted ceiling. The breakfast area is bordered by a whole wall of upper and lower cabinets with a part desk area containing USB ports for your convenience. Soft closing Kitchen drawers & cabinets. Master Bedroom includes a very large, 2 door walk-in closet. Quick access to I-20, Kroger, Parks Mall, and Arlington Highlands - 3 to 5 minutes.

* Automated Smart-Home devices include exterior cameras and a security system.

* 200 Megabit WIFI Internet and Weekly Lawn Service are included in the lease.

* The property is centered on a plush, over-sized lot - with a Smart Sprinkler System for a great lawn with Water Conservation Attributes.

* RumCo Properties 4, LLC owns and manages this magnificent property. For more information or to complete a leasing application go to: Rumcoproperties.com

(RLNE5454741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 Courtland Drive have any available units?
2415 Courtland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2415 Courtland Drive have?
Some of 2415 Courtland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 Courtland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2415 Courtland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 Courtland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 Courtland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2415 Courtland Drive offer parking?
No, 2415 Courtland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2415 Courtland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 Courtland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 Courtland Drive have a pool?
No, 2415 Courtland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2415 Courtland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2415 Courtland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 Courtland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2415 Courtland Drive has units with dishwashers.

