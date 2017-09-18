2334 Kingsway Drive

Amenities

Completely Updated. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage. All Stainless Steel Appliances. Beautiful Tile Backsplash in Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Newer Flooring throughout. 2 Inch Faux Wood Blinds. All Bedrooms upstairs. 4th bonus room could be Office or GameRoom. Versatile open floor plan. Fenced Yard. Updated Light Fixtures and Ceiling Fans. Pet Friendly. Option to lease fully furnished also available. Tenant responsibility to verify all information in regards to schools, area, HOA, etc.