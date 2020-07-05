All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2319 Bloomfield Drive

2319 Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Bloomfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
https://secure.rently.com/properties/585219?source=marketing

Another solid offering from Moxie Property Management! New interior paint throughout! New faux wood vinyl plank flooring and new carpet! Large living room opens into oversized galley kitchen. Cozy breakfast nook overlooks quaint backyard. Small, open patio in the backyard with partially fenced yard. Hard surface flooring throughout the ground level. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom offers large closet. En suite features shower/tub combo and large vanity. Additional bedrooms are nicely sized and offer adequate closet space. Attached one car garage. Dynamite location in Arlington - minutes from Globe Life Park, AT&T Stadium, amusement parks, dining and shopping!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive have any available units?
2319 Bloomfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 2319 Bloomfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Bloomfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Bloomfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Bloomfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Bloomfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Bloomfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2319 Bloomfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2319 Bloomfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Bloomfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 Bloomfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2319 Bloomfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

