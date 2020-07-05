All apartments in Arlington
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

2317 Perkins Place

2317 Perkins Place · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Perkins Place, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 + 3.5 two-story Arlington Home for Lease! - Wonderful 4 + 3.5 two-story home in a fantastic neighborhood just blocks from Lake Arlington! Wood flooring and ceramic tile throughout the property. When you enter the property you are sure to love the open floor plan. Open formal living, formal dining and main living area for a nice flow. Double sided fireplace between living and kitchen. Large kitchen with breakfast area! Covered patio and fenced in backyard for entertaining. Have guest over, and take a quick walk or bike ride to Lake Arlington for more fun! From I-20, take Green Oaks North to Arkansas. Take left onto Arkansas. Right onto Perkins Place, home on Right.

(RLNE5290546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Perkins Place have any available units?
2317 Perkins Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Perkins Place have?
Some of 2317 Perkins Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Perkins Place currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Perkins Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Perkins Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Perkins Place is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Perkins Place offer parking?
No, 2317 Perkins Place does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Perkins Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Perkins Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Perkins Place have a pool?
No, 2317 Perkins Place does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Perkins Place have accessible units?
No, 2317 Perkins Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Perkins Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Perkins Place does not have units with dishwashers.

