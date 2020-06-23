2317 Overland Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

This sought after 3bed~2.5bath Stoneridge Townhome is under a full remodel and will WOW you!! It has just under 1400 sqft with a fantastic layout and great location! All three large bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Large Living, Dining, Kitchen, and half Bath are down. 2-car covered carport and a small fenced backyard as well. The Master has a walk-in closet and a unique little dressing area. Full remodel in Oct features full interior paint, new lam wood flooring throughout, new ceiling fans & light fixtures, new ceramic tile in kitchen with repainted cabs, new tile wall surrounds in showers, etc etc! The community pool, park, and clubhouse are all included! Ready for move in on 02-01-19!