Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2317 Overland Lane

2317 Overland Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Overland Lane, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
This sought after 3bed~2.5bath Stoneridge Townhome is under a full remodel and will WOW you!! It has just under 1400 sqft with a fantastic layout and great location! All three large bedrooms and two full baths are upstairs. Large Living, Dining, Kitchen, and half Bath are down. 2-car covered carport and a small fenced backyard as well. The Master has a walk-in closet and a unique little dressing area. Full remodel in Oct features full interior paint, new lam wood flooring throughout, new ceiling fans & light fixtures, new ceramic tile in kitchen with repainted cabs, new tile wall surrounds in showers, etc etc! The community pool, park, and clubhouse are all included! Ready for move in on 02-01-19!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

