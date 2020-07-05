All apartments in Arlington
2317 Cales Drive
2317 Cales Drive

2317 Cales Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Cales Dr, Arlington, TX 76013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Up To Date Townhouse! Walking in you will notice the new chrome appliances & marble counter tops in the kitchen followed by a wood burning fire place in the living room for those chilly nights. 3 bedrooms with new carpet are all upstairs with the modern jack-n-jill bath room where you have a separate AC unit for energy saving cost.The high privacy fence wrapping around the patio area with the just laid green grass is amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

