Up To Date Townhouse! Walking in you will notice the new chrome appliances & marble counter tops in the kitchen followed by a wood burning fire place in the living room for those chilly nights. 3 bedrooms with new carpet are all upstairs with the modern jack-n-jill bath room where you have a separate AC unit for energy saving cost.The high privacy fence wrapping around the patio area with the just laid green grass is amazing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2317 Cales Drive have any available units?
2317 Cales Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Cales Drive have?
Some of 2317 Cales Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Cales Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Cales Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.