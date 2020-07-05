2317 Cales Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Up To Date Townhouse! Walking in you will notice the new chrome appliances & marble counter tops in the kitchen followed by a wood burning fire place in the living room for those chilly nights. 3 bedrooms with new carpet are all upstairs with the modern jack-n-jill bath room where you have a separate AC unit for energy saving cost.The high privacy fence wrapping around the patio area with the just laid green grass is amazing!