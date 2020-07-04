All apartments in Arlington
2317 Bloomfield Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM

2317 Bloomfield Drive

2317 Bloomfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Bloomfield Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in central Arlington. Close to everything. Nice sized kitchen with upgraded cabinets and appliances, charming breakfast nook and builtin microwave. Breakfast bar overlooks large open family room. Upgraded plumbing and electrical fixtures. Beautiful ceramic tile in all wet areas. Plush carpet in all bedrooms and hallway. Luxurious master suite with sitting area, large walkin closet, and dual sinks in bathroom. Refridgerator included. Nice Backyard Deck. Garage. HURRY! This one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Bloomfield Drive have any available units?
2317 Bloomfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Bloomfield Drive have?
Some of 2317 Bloomfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Bloomfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Bloomfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Bloomfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Bloomfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2317 Bloomfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Bloomfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2317 Bloomfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Bloomfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Bloomfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2317 Bloomfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Bloomfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2317 Bloomfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Bloomfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Bloomfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

