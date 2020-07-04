2317 Bloomfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL Townhome in central Arlington. Close to everything. Nice sized kitchen with upgraded cabinets and appliances, charming breakfast nook and builtin microwave. Breakfast bar overlooks large open family room. Upgraded plumbing and electrical fixtures. Beautiful ceramic tile in all wet areas. Plush carpet in all bedrooms and hallway. Luxurious master suite with sitting area, large walkin closet, and dual sinks in bathroom. Refridgerator included. Nice Backyard Deck. Garage. HURRY! This one will not last!