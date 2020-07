Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic Single Family home 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, available for immediate move in. School District Arlington ISD, several updates through out the home. Features spacious laundry room with plenty of storage, large fenced in back yard, nest thermostat, high quality laminate flooring throughout common areas, stainless steel built in microwave and gas stove combo. Pets considered, breed restrictions may apply. App fee is $40 for each adult over 18.