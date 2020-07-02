2300 Kingsford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

This is the S. Arlington Duplex you have been waiting for...sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac in the sought after Wimbledon Sub-Division! A 3bed-2bath-2 car carport with like new rear fencing, brand new wood-look vinyl plank in Living~Dining. Open floor plan with split bedrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar that are open to Dining and Living with Fireplace. Nice sized fenced back~side yard with 2-car rear carport. 2 blocks from wonderful Wimbledon Park and walking distance to Charter Schools! Mansfield ISD! These don't last long so come and see...Move In Ready!!!