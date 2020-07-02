All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2300 Kingsford Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2300 Kingsford Court
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:49 AM

2300 Kingsford Court

2300 Kingsford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2300 Kingsford Court, Arlington, TX 76017
Wimbledon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is the S. Arlington Duplex you have been waiting for...sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac in the sought after Wimbledon Sub-Division! A 3bed-2bath-2 car carport with like new rear fencing, brand new wood-look vinyl plank in Living~Dining. Open floor plan with split bedrooms and kitchen with breakfast bar that are open to Dining and Living with Fireplace. Nice sized fenced back~side yard with 2-car rear carport. 2 blocks from wonderful Wimbledon Park and walking distance to Charter Schools! Mansfield ISD! These don't last long so come and see...Move In Ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Kingsford Court have any available units?
2300 Kingsford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Kingsford Court have?
Some of 2300 Kingsford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Kingsford Court currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Kingsford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Kingsford Court pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Kingsford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2300 Kingsford Court offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Kingsford Court offers parking.
Does 2300 Kingsford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Kingsford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Kingsford Court have a pool?
No, 2300 Kingsford Court does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Kingsford Court have accessible units?
No, 2300 Kingsford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Kingsford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Kingsford Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Diamond Villa Townhomes
509 North Elm Street
Arlington, TX 76011
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
6Eleven Lamar
611 E Lamar Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
AMP @ The Grid
765 Polk Dr
Arlington, TX 76011
Crossroads at Arlington
903 Road To Six Flags W
Arlington, TX 76012
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd
Arlington, TX 76015

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center