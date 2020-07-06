225 Juniper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Recently remodeled home with new flooring , fixtures, bathroom vanities, new roof , windows,fresh coat of paint, house is in like new condition. A addition has been add to the house which is a extra large bedroom with huge walk in closet with direct access to backyard. Appliances also include refrigerator , washer and dryer . A enclosed sun room offers several options for usage. The backyard has a covered patio , storage shed and plant beds ready for spring planting. The driveway has additional parking large enough for trailer , RV or boat. Not accepting housing vouchers. PET FRIENDLY