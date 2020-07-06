All apartments in Arlington
225 Juniper Drive
225 Juniper Drive

225 Juniper Drive · No Longer Available
Location

225 Juniper Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently remodeled home with new flooring , fixtures, bathroom vanities, new roof , windows,fresh coat of paint, house is in like new condition. A addition has been add to the house which is a extra large bedroom with huge walk in closet with direct access to backyard. Appliances also include refrigerator , washer and dryer . A enclosed sun room offers several options for usage. The backyard has a covered patio , storage shed and plant beds ready for spring planting. The driveway has additional parking large enough for trailer , RV or boat. Not accepting housing vouchers. PET FRIENDLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Juniper Drive have any available units?
225 Juniper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 Juniper Drive have?
Some of 225 Juniper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Juniper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 Juniper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Juniper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Juniper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 225 Juniper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 225 Juniper Drive offers parking.
Does 225 Juniper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 Juniper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Juniper Drive have a pool?
No, 225 Juniper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 Juniper Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 Juniper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Juniper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Juniper Drive has units with dishwashers.

